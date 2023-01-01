Villa Gallo-Romaine

About 15km west of Condom near the little town of Montréal du Gers lie the excavated remains of a 2nd- to 5th-century Gallo-Roman villa. Discovered in the 19th century, these ancient remnants were once part of a Roman aristocrat's 6500-sq-metre agricultural estate. Archaeologists have revealed the villa's baths, outbuildings and 450 sq metres of geometric mosaic floors, offering a glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle of its owners. After a couple of years of extensive renovations, the site reopened in mid-2018.