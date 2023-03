The Sankta Maria Magdalena Kyrka was first built in the 14th century, but only the nave remains of this original building. Most of the structure was rebuilt in 1860, which explains the neo-Gothic detailing. The church is on an island south of Degerby, connected by a bridge and a scenic road.

During a 1967 restoration, workers found an old crucifix containing a bone and a parchment, leading folks to believe it was a relic of Mary Magdalene herself.