Welcome to Tórshavn

Named after the Norse god Thor (the god of thunder), Tórshavn is one of the world’s smallest capitals, although it’s home to over a third of the Faroese population. Behind the harbour and a charming if tiny old-town core lies a compact commercial centre that comes merrily to life on summer weekend nights. Behind this, the town’s newer housing and anonymous light-industrial warehouses sweep up towards an inspiringly barren ring of moorland hills.