The Faroe Islands are perfect for families who love fresh air, outdoor fun and freedom.

It is an adventurous destination for kids who love to hike to sea cliffs, spot puffins, play on black-sand beaches and hear stories of mythical monsters. It’s also a safe travel destination with lots of space to play and few roads; a place where local children grow up roaming free in nature.

Authentic and slow-paced, a vacation in the the Faroes might well be the opposite of a villa with a pool, or an all-inclusive family stay: children are welcome everywhere, but in place of water parks, there’s the ever-changing sea, boat trips and an underwater roundabout. For adventurous and active families, there’s plenty to fire the imagination and discover about life on the islands.

Is the Faroe Islands good for kids?

In a word, yes. But a measure of self-sufficiency is needed to get by here on these sparsely-populated islands, both as a visitor and a resident. Supermarkets aren’t open 24/7 and roads can sometimes be cut off for bad weather, so be prepared, pack snacks and plenty of clothing options, and expect a few inconveniences.

One of the key activities is hiking. If you’re bringing a baby or toddler, a backpack or baby carrier is a great option (strollers for the most part won’t cut it). There are plenty of intermediate, hour-long walks you can take with younger children, and many longer options for school-age kids and teens. Most – but not all – of the tourist and trail hot spots have public toilets. They don’t all have cafes and supermarkets, however. Note that many hiking routes currently ask you to pay a fee, though children typically go free.

Boat trips are also a popular family activity, particularly to Mykines to see the puffins in season. Family rates and discounted child rates are usually available. Other activities, including diving and surfing, have a minimum age limit and are most suitable for teens.

Many museums offer free entry for children and even those under 20, including Listasavn Føroya (the National Gallery of the Faroe Islands), Føroya Fornminnissa (the National Museum of the Faroe Islands) and Norðurlandahúsið í Føroyum (the Nordic House). Boat trips and excursions usually offer a discounted child’s price, often around 50% of an adult’s ticket, at least for those aged up to 13.

Tórshavn, the Faroe Islands' capital, has many family-friendly eateries © Justin Foulkes / Lonely Planet

Where is best in the Faroe Islands for kids?

The Faroe Islands stood in for Neverland in Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy (2023) and there’s no wondering why: with jagged volcanic islands rearing up out of the sea, roads jammed with fuzzy sheep, mythical sea stacks and black-sand beaches, it’s the kind of place where it feels like magic can happen.

The capital city, Tórshavn, offers the most variety for families. There are plenty of child-friendly restaurants to choose from, including burger bars and cafes that will suit the whole family. You’ll also find several playgrounds in the tiny city.

Best things to do in the Faroe Islands with babies and toddlers

Hike to the lake above the ocean

Bring a baby/toddler backpack and take your little ones for a hike. If you’ve also got other children with smaller legs, or you aren’t an epic hiker yourself, the trail to Sørvágsvatn (also called Leitisvatn) is a great place to start. It’s a fairly level one-hour hike across the fields to a view of the lake above the ocean.

Play on the beach

Make sandcastles on a black-sand beach. The beach at Tjørnuvik is broad, sandy and popular with local families, when it’s not being used by surfers, that is.

Puffins visit the Faroe Islands from mid-April to September © Justin Foulkes / Lonely Planet

Best things to do in the Faroe Islands with kids

See the puffins on Mykines

Puffins aren’t year-round residents: you’ll only find them in the Faroe Islands between mid-April and September. But if you're here in season, the boat trip to Mykines ticks off a few of the best experiences to be had on these islands, with a sense of adventure to go alongside this fun wildlife-watching activity. There is a steep fee for tourists visiting the islands but, like the hiking fees right now, this is subject to change.

Pick out a boat

Wander the harbor in Tórshavn, where you might come across musicians, boaters, fishers and more. It’s always a colorful spot, with pavement cafes nearby if you need a sweet treat to keep you going too.

Best things to do in the Faroe Islands with teenagers and tweenagers

Learn to surf at Tjørnuvik beach

Packages are available for those aged 14 and up to take to the waves and surf with a full view of the epic sea stacks known as The Giant and The Witch. Wetsuits and boards are all provided.

Try Faroese home dining

Dine out at a heimabliðni, a supper-club-style restaurant in a local farm or family home. This is Faroese hospitality at its finest and offers a window into life on the islands. These informal nights give everyone of school-age and older the chance to try something new and ask all the questions they might have around living on an island.

Be prepared for the weather and pack warm clothes and sturdy outdoor footwear © Justin Foulkes / Lonely Planet

Planning tips

It helps to plan ahead to help your budget go the extra mile in a place like the Faroe Islands. While you can travel by bus in the Faroe Islands, when you factor in your whole family, luggage and convenience, renting a car is usually the best deal. Book an e-vehicle ahead of time to pick up at the airport if you want one as they can have limited supply. Book a car seat in advance too. Games of “I spy” are especially fun when your views are as unreal as these.

The weather can change dramatically in the course of a day. Pack wellies and waterproofs, fleeces and wool jumpers for the kids, even in the summer. Depending on the age of your kids, hiking boots (and well worn-in ones at that) could be the best footwear option; steep muddy trails and new trainers aren’t a great combination.

These islands are nicknamed “The Land of Maybe” for a reason. Maybe the ferry will sail, maybe there will be high winds. Maybe your car can go up the high pass, maybe snow will block the road. Maybe there will be puffins, maybe there won’t. Bring a flexible mindset and a plan B, and it’ll be all the more enjoyable.