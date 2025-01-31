The Faroe Islands are in the middle of the North Atlantic, beyond Scotland and between Norway and Greenland. Tipped as one of Europe’s hidden wonders, a fairytale-like landscape of peaks that rival New Zealand, fjords that double for Norway and undersea roads and roundabouts that, well, you won’t find anywhere else in the world, there’s a lot to explore.

Whether you’re coming just for the hits, or have time to sink into culture and the island group’s rural lifestyle, here’s how we’d do it.

1. The Faroe Islands in a weekend

Best if you're short on time – or money

A weekend in the Faroe Islands packs a punch, with jagged mountains, zigzag roads and delicious local seafood.

If you only do one thing, take a short hike. From the airport, it’s easy to reach the Trollkonurfinger (witch’s finger) hike. Park in the car park and follow the path around the cliff – it’s an established 2.4 km (1.5 mile) route and takes around an hour there and back. It leads to a large sea stack that looks like a witch’s finger, pointing to the sky. The airport is close to other must-see spots, notably Gásadalur and its stunning Múlafossur waterfall, which tumbles into the sea next to cliffs teeming with seabirds.

Once you’ve got your hiking out of the way, there are a few other key things to do in the Faroe Islands on a weekend. Stay in Tórshavn, where there’s the largest selection of hotels at all price points to choose from, and rent a car. Spend a half day driving to the tiny turf roofed village at Saksun, parking your car and walking down to the lagoon beach. The views of the mountains and the waterfalls trickling down them are beautiful.

Planning tip: In the evening, try a taste of the North Atlantic at one of Tórshavn’s many excellent restaurants. Ræst serves up a modern take on the country’s famous fermented delicacies, while Roks is a celebration of food from the sea, from sea urchin to snow crab. Reservations are recommended.

Visit remote villages like Gjogv Eysturoy on a longer road trip around the Faroe Islands. Moment RF/Getty Images/

2. Explore off-the-beaten track: 3 to 5 days

Best for culture and wildlife

With more time, you can really get into the fjords and wildlife of the Faroe Islands.

Take a drive to some of the most stunning villages in the country: Bøur, Gásadalur, Tjørnuvik, Saksun and Gjógv. Be sure to stop, take in the view and admire the sheep as you go.

Starting in Bøur, with fantastic views of dark and mythical-looking sea stacks, you can then drive to Gásadalur where the Múlafossur waterfall drops 30m (98ft) off a sheer cliff and shatters the water below.

Tjørnuvik is a charming little village with a black sand surf beach and more views of majestic sea stacks, a short drive from Saksun, with its museum and a collection of historic turf roofed houses to admire. Gjógv, under an hour’s drive away, has a pretty gorge and some easy coastal walks to enjoy with dramatic island scenery.

A boat trip from Vestmanna is an essential for anyone in search of wildlife beyond the ubiquitous sheep. The cliffs are home to thousands of seabirds in the summer, from yellow-necked gannets and multicolour-billed puffins to fulmar, guillemot and razorbills.

Planning tip: If you have time, it’s worth trying to get a booking at a heimabliðni, one of the Faroe Island’s intimate supper clubs, where you can hear about life on these remote islands over a home cooked meal.

Time your visit well and you might see swathes of Atlantic puffins in the Faroe Islands. rybarmarekk/Shutterstock

3. The complete Faroe Islands: a week-long tour

Best for that once-in-a-lifetime trip

Leave absolutely no stone left unturned, no abandoned village left unvisited and no sea stack un-eyeballed on a week-long tour of the Faroes.

Spend a day in Vágar and visit the puffin colony at Mykines. A thousand puffins can’t be wrong: if you’re visiting between the months of April and late August, this is the place to be, where the little black-suited birds knock bills with each other, bring up pufflings – yes, that’s really the name for a baby puffin – in their burrows, and flap comically around the cliffs.

Wander the streets of Tórshavn especially down to the old red parliament buildings, and treat yourself to dinner in one of its showpiece Faroese restaurants. Discover history in its narrow alleyways, and striking modern knitting in its shops.

Drive slowly, along the Buttercup Routes, as you meander to the Northern Islands. The Buttercup Routes are signposted all over the country: it’s shorthand for ‘the scenic route’, where roads might be slower, but you’ll be faced with incredible fjord views, winding paths and dramatic sea views as you go. At Kalsoy Island, a steep hike takes you to an iconic lighthouse with incredible views.

An afternoon is well spent in Tjørnuvik in a wetsuit in the company of the local surf instructors. The black sand beach welcomes waves from the North Atlantic and is overlooked by a giant and a witch – the names given to the two off-shore sea stacks.

Local tip: If you’re a real completist, you can visit nearly every island by car, as most are connected by undersea tunnel. The southernmost island, Suðuroy, is reached by ferry and offers quiet country roads, plenty of sheep, and a view of an uninhabited island, Litla Dímun, often topped with a cap of cloud.