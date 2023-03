On top of the Zege Peninsula’s highest point, 10 minutes' walk from Bete Selassie, the church at Tekla Haimanot is similar but smaller than Bete Selassie’s. It has paintings by the same artists, but lacks the historic atmosphere. It has the potential for great views, but the forest prevents it. Guides consider the walk up here very difficult (it’s not!) and you’ll probably have to negotiate a higher price.