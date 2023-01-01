Though the 17th-century church at Kebran Gabriel is beautiful, it’s no longer open to the public and the museums (one each for men and women) have nothing you won’t see elsewhere. It’s 20 minutes away from Bahir Dar by boat, directly on the way to Zege Peninsula, which is why guides encourage people to stop here. The tiny treasury has a few old books and pictures.

The small island next door hosts the completely modern and, frankly, uninteresting Entos Eyesu, which offers the novelty of monks and nuns living together.