The Zege Peninsula’s largest and most famous monastery is hardly the most attractive on the outside, but its maqdas (inner sanctuary) is beautifully painted and it holds an important collection of 14th- to 20th-century crosses and crowns that will one day be displayed in a big new museum. Outside its gate is the private Zeghie Satekela Museum, with a collection of household items displayed in a 300-year-old home. The monastery is a 20-minute walk from the landing.