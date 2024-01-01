Bete Giorgis

Lake Tana & its Monasteries

Just uphill from Bete Maryam, Bete Giorgis is being rebuilt from scratch following a fire. Its small museum, with an important collection of crowns, is still open.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ura Kidane Meret monastery, Lake Tana, Amhara, Ethiopia

    Ura Kidane Meret

    0.24 MILES

    The Zege Peninsula’s largest and most famous monastery is hardly the most attractive on the outside, but its maqdas (inner sanctuary) is beautifully…

  • A man entering the grass and moss covered bastion of the island monastery, Narga Selassie, on Lake Tana

    Narga Selassie

    15.42 MILES

    Set in the middle of the lake on Dek Island, Narga Selassie is peaceful, atmospheric and little visited. Built in the mid-18th century, it has a Gonderian…

  • Dega Estefanos

    Dega Estefanos

    13.16 MILES

    One of the lake’s most sacred monasteries, Dega Estefanos (men only) was rebuilt in the mid-19th century and though the church isn’t too interesting, it…

  • Bete Selassie

    Bete Selassie

    0.42 MILES

    Bete Selassie (men only) is a 30- to 45-minute walk inland from the Lake Tana shore at Zege Peninsula. The simple exterior of the church (rebuilt in 1858)…

  • Outlet of the Blue Nile

    Outlet of the Blue Nile

    8.58 MILES

    The Blue Nile outlet, a 20-minute boat ride east of Bahir Dar, has far greater geographical significance than it does natural beauty, although there's…

  • Azuwa Maryam

    Azuwa Maryam

    0.23 MILES

    The thatch roof atop the church at Azuwa Maryam helps make it the best-looking church on Zege (currently Bete Maryam is the only other church with thatch)…

  • Debre Maryam

    Debre Maryam

    6.82 MILES

    The original 14th-century (some say 12th-century) church at Debre Maryam was rebuilt by Tewodros in the 19th century. It’s unattractive both outside and…

  • Kebran Gabriel

    Kebran Gabriel

    4.23 MILES

    Though the 17th-century church at Kebran Gabriel is beautiful, it’s no longer open to the public and the museums (one each for men and women) have nothing…

