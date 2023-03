The thatch roof atop the church at Azuwa Maryam helps make it the best-looking church on Zege (currently Bete Maryam is the only other church with thatch), though its paintings and small museum are more ordinary. Don’t miss the religious school for priests and deacons here. Azuwa Maryam is a two-minute walk from the ferry landing – the same landing used for Ura Kidane Meret.