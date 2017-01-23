Welcome to Addis Ababa
Addis Ababa City Tour
The tour starts with a pick up from Bole International Airport or at your hotel, and drive to Trinity Cathedral Church which has unique architectural style. Then, you will be taken to the National Museum of Ethiopia for visiting the long age history of Ethiopia and the oldest human ancestor, Lucy. After lunch, we will go to the ethnographic museum and admire the country's different nationalities cultural materials. Finish the tour with shopping in Merkato, the local marketplace which is said to be Africa’s largest open-air market.
Debre Libanos Monastery and Nile Gorge from Addis Ababa
You will be picked up from your hotel between 7:30am and 8am. Accompanied by a tour guide and a driver, you will start your journey to Entoto Mountains. Once at the mountains, you will be given enough time to enjoy the stunning view point of Addis Ababa, the beautiful landscape and to socialize with locals. After Entoto, you will head directly to Debre Libanos Monastery. Once you get to the Monastery, first you will visit the old and historic churches, and later move on to the recently opened Museum. Along the way, you will have the opportunity to do a cultural visit with the Oromo people and to experience the local life. See a bit of wildlife: several endemic birds as well as the Gelada baboons in the Gorge.After the museum tour is concluded, you will head to a restaurant with breathtaking views of the Jemma River Gorge for a late lunch. After lunch, you will take a short walk to Ras Darge's bridge ("Portugese Bridge"). Time permitting, you can visit the Blue Nile Gorge or, at the very minimum, enjoy a stunning view of it from distance. Climb to the cave of St. Teklehaimanot for a short tour by the monks there. Then drive back to Addis to be dropped off at your hotel.
Full-Day Private City Tour of Addis Ababa
You will be met at your hotel in Addis Ababa, and received a brief about Ethiopia in general and the tour for about 10 minutes. Then, you will drive to the National Archaeological Musem of Ethiopia to visit the fossil remains of Lucy. Next you drive for about 30 minutes to the peak of Mount Entoto to have a panoramic view of Addis, and we visit St. Raguel church which is the oldest in Addis (138 years old) and it is famous for its beautiful hand painted wall paintings which is as old as the church. Then, you descend the mountains and head to Merkato which is the largest open air market in Africa. At Merkato you spend about an hour visiting the spice, secondhand, and basket sections. You will then have a lunch break at one of the best traditional Ethiopian restaurants in Addis where you will taste delicious Ethiopian meals. Finally, visit Holy Trinity Cathedral and drive on the main streets of Addis to visit the historical monuments before heading back to the hotel.
Debre Zeyit: Crater Lakes Tour and Spa Day from Addis Ababa
You will be picked up from your hotel between 8:30 and 9am. Accompanied by a driver and a local guide, you will head to Debre Zeyt, the most popular resort town near Addis. After arriving in Debre Zeyt, you will explore 3 of its 5 crater lakes, which are excellent for picture taking, birdwatching or short trekking; in between visiting the crater lakes, you have the option of stopping by a local coffee shop for a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. After you are finished exploring the crater lakes, you will go to a surprisingly authentic local restaurant for a traditional Ethiopian lunch experience; after lunch, you will be taken to a crater-by resort known for its true representation of Ethiopia, from the design of its facilities to its customer service. Here, you will enjoy your entire afternoon engaging in water and spa activities, culminating your day in a massage experience known by many to be the best in Ethiopia (we mean this!). After your very relaxing afternoon, you will be driven back to Addis Ababa and dropped off at your preferred location
Cultural Day Tour from Addis Ababa to the rock cut church of Adadi Mariam
Start driving the total of 192 km, with a private Toyota Minivan equipped with air conditioning and seat belts, south of Addis Ababa through the scenic Rift Valley. The first stop along the way is at an outlook to enjoy and take photo of the Rift Valley, and then cross the bridge over the Awash River (an inbound river which doesn’t reach the sea) by walking. After driving 62 km, of which 12 is on gravel road, you will visit the ancient rock carved church of Adadi Mariam which was founded in the 13th Century by King Lalibela. If the day is Thursday or Sunday, visit the colorful cultural weekly held market of the Oromo people at Adadi town. On the way back to the main road, stop at a local family house to take part in a typical Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony and to learn how to cook Enjera. Then, head to the Steles of Tiya to visit about 40 stone grave markers which are decorated with carvings and erected in the 14th Century AD in honor of local hero. It is one of the sites of Ethiopia included the list of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. En route back to Addis Ababa, visit the prehistoric archaeological site of Melka Kunture to visit ancient fossils of animals and humans and some of the oldest stone tools human kind ever used. This is a private tour for up to 6 visitors in a group for the same price including the private comfortable Toyota Minivan with fuel (gasoline) and driver’s allowance, family visit and coffee ceremony attendance, professional experience English speaking tour guide and all related government taxes.
Wenchi Crater Lake Day Trip
Start your morning by making a hundred and half kilometer drive to West of Addis Ababa. Wenchi Crater lake lies at around 3000m (10,000 feet) above sea level in the crater of an extinct volcano in the Oromia region. After paying entrance, parking fees and purchasing the obligatory guide at the office, you drive uphill for a kilometer to reach the departure point. You have the option of hiking the 4 km to the lake shore on your own or descending on horseback. The downhill trek is full of varied greens on the hillsides and the lake’s surface. After an hour and a couple of villages, a field opens to the shore and a small dock. You will have the opportunity for mule riding, hiking and a boat trip.