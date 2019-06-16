Built in 1961 by Emperor Haile Selassie, Africa Hall (near Meskal Sq) is the seat of the UN’s Economic Commission for Africa (ECA). The Italian-designed building isn’t very interesting, apart from the friezelike motifs that represent traditional Ethiopian shamma (shawl) borders. It’s well worth a visit, but this is only possible by prior appointment (call the number above). You’ll need to bring your passport and they generally prefer it if you visit as part of a group.

Of greatest interest is 'Africa: Past, Present and Future', a monumental stained-glass window by the artist Afewerk Tekle. Measuring 150 sq m, it fills one entire wall and is one of the biggest stained-glass windows in the world. During some hours of the day, the white marble floor of the foyer is flooded with colour.