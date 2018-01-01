Welcome to Yorkshire Dales National Park
From well-known names such as Wensleydale and Ribblesdale to the obscure and evocative Langstrothdale and Arkengarthdale, the park's glacial valleys are characterised by a distinctive landscape of high heather moorland, stepped skylines and flat-topped hills. Down in the green valleys, patchworked with drystone dykes and little barns, are picture-postcard villages where sheep and cattle still graze on village greens. And in the limestone country of the southern Dales you'll find England's best examples of karst scenery (created by rainwater dissolving the underlying limestone bedrock).
Yorkshire Dales Day Trip from York
This small-group guided day trip from York takes you to the stunning landscape of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, including Wensleydale, Littondale and Nidderdale. The tour departs at 9.00am from a centrally located meeting point near York Minster and heads off for the Yorkshire Dales National Park.To ensure personal service and comfort, the tour capacity is limited to 16 passengers and the Minicoach is equipped with air-con. The first stop is at Wensleydale’s most famous landmark, the 14th century Bolton Castle which once housed Mary Queen of Scots, where you will have the opportunity to enjoy and photograph the magnificent views over Wensleydale, learn a bit about the history of the area from your Guide, or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew in the medieval castle’s Tea Room!You will then make the short journey to Aysgarth to see and photograph the major falls which were a filming location for Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves, before following the scenic route to Hawes, passing through the traditional Dales village of Askrigg, the filming location for "Darrowby" in the James Herriot "All Creatures Great and Small" TV series.Spend one and a half hours in Hawes, the highest Market Town in England, where you can maybe grab some lunch and see how cheese is made at the world famous Wensleydale Creamery Visitor Centre, visit the Dales Countryside Museum or just explore the quaint shops and cafes of the town itself - the choice is yours! After Hawes you will head into the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park for some photo stops as you pass through the picturesque traditional Dales villages along the meandering route of the River Wharfe.Arrive in the stunning setting of the conservation village of Arncliffe where you will see the famous Falcon Inn, the original "Woolpack" in the "Emmerdale Farm" TV series. You can join your guide for a walking tour of the village or just stay and enjoy a drink with the locals in the Falcon Inn, whichever you prefer! Continue your journey through the beautiful countryside of the National Park, passing Kilnsey Crag and the village of Grassington, then into the rolling hills of Nidderdale, an area of outstanding natural beauty.The final stop is in the charming little town of Pateley Bridge, category winner in the Great British High Street Competition in 2016, where you will have the option to visit "The Oldest Sweet Shop in the World" (2014 Guinness Book of Records), before heading back to York.The tour arrives back at the meeting point in York at around 5:45pm but you should not book onward travel arrangements too close to the time of arrival back in York just in case of traffic problems.
Haworth, Bolton Abbey and Steam Trains Day Trip from York
Starting in the morning from York, this guided day trip provides the perfect opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city to explore Bronte Country and the scenic and picturesque Yorkshire Dales National Park. To ensure personal service and comfort, the tour capacity is limited to 16 passengers and the Minicoach is equipped with air-con.The tour departs from opposite the Dean Court Hotel in York city centre (near York Minster) at 9.00am and heads off for Bronte Country, with your Tour Guide telling you about the history and features of the area as you pass through. The first stop is at the Bingley Five Rise Locks where you will see the highest Staircase Lock in the UK, a spectacular feat of engineering constructed in 1774 as part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. You can explore and photograph the working locks, or just enjoy a leisurely Yorkshire Brew and soak up the local atmosphere in the nearby cafe.You will then arrive in Haworth, on the edge of the rugged Pennine Moors, where the Bronte family lived from 1820 and the sisters wrote their famous novels, for a two hour stop over lunchtime. You can visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum and the Bronte Memorial Chapel in the nearby Church where their father preached, or just explore the quaint shops on the cobbled main street and have a leisurely lunch in one of the traditional cafes - the choice is yours!On leaving Haworth you will head up Penistone Hill to admire and photograph the moorland views towards Top Withens, where the sisters walked to gain inspiration, before travelling north into Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park for another photo stop at the falls in the picturesque traditional Dales village of Linton.The next stop is at Bolton Abbey, where entry is free and you will have time to explore the Priory Church and ruins of the 12th Century Augustinian Priory in its beautiful riverside setting, or maybe take the stepping stones challenge if you are feeling more adventurous!After leaving Bolton Abbey, you will visit the nearby Embsay & Bolton Abbey Steam Railway (as seen on “Great Railway Journeys” with Michael Portillo), where you will have the option to take a steam train ride through the picturesque Yorkshire Dales scenery between Bolton Abbey and Embsay Stations at a special discounted rate of £5 for adults/£2.50 for children (available mid-March through to October and paid locally on the day with no need to book ahead).The Minicoach with any passengers not wishing to take the train continues the journey by road to meet up with the train passengers at Embsay Station before heading back to York, passing through Harrogate and learning a bit about the history of this famous spa town.You will arrive back at the meeting point in York at approximately 5.45pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
Private Group Yorkshire Dales Day Trip from Leeds
Starting in the morning from Leeds, this private guided full-day trip takes you to the stunning landscape of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, including Wensleydale, Littondale and Nidderdale.The tour departs at 9.00am from any location in Leeds of your choice and heads off for the Yorkshire Dales National Park.The first stop is at Wensleydale’s most famous landmark, the 14th century Bolton Castle which once housed Mary Queen of Scots, where you will have the opportunity to enjoy and photograph the magnificent views over Wensleydale, learn a bit about the history of the area from your Guide, or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew in the medieval castle’s Tea Room.You will then make the short journey to Aysgarth to see and photograph the major falls which were a filming location for Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves, before following the scenic route to Hawes, passing through the traditional Dales village of Askrigg, the filming location for "Darrowby" in the James Herriot "All Creatures Great and Small" TV series.Spend one and a half hours in Hawes, the highest Market Town in England, where you can maybe grab some lunch and see how cheese is made at the world famous Wensleydale Creamery Visitor Centre, visit the Dales Countryside Museum or just explore the quaint shops and cafes of the town itself - the choice is yours! After Hawes you will head into the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park for some photo stops as you pass through the picturesque traditional Dales villages along the meandering route of the River Wharfe.Arrive in the stunning setting of the conservation village of Arncliffe where you will see the famous Falcon Inn, the original "Woolpack" in the "Emmerdale Farm" TV series. You can either join your guide for a walking tour of the village or just enjoy refreshments with the locals in the Falcon Inn, whichever you prefer.Continue your journey through the beautiful countryside of the National Park, passing Kilnsey Crag and the village of Grassington, then into the rolling hills of Nidderdale, an area of outstanding natural beauty.The final stop is in the charming little town of Pateley Bridge, category winner in the 2016 Great British High Street Competition, with the option to visit "The Oldest Sweet Shop in England" (2014 Guinness Book of Records), before heading back to Leeds.The tour arrives back in Leeds at around 5:45pm but you should not book onward travel arrangements too close to the drop-off time, just in case of traffic problems.
Private Group Haworth, Bolton Abbey and Steam Trains Day Trip from Leeds
Expect pickup at 9.00am from your choice of location in Leeds for this guided day trip to explore Bronte Country and the scenic and picturesque Yorkshire Dales National Park. You will have a comfortable mini-coach with air-conditioning and a driver-guide, exclusively for your group of up to 15 people. .You will head off for Bronte Country in the West Yorkshire Pennines, with your Tour Guide telling you about the history and features of the area as you pass through. The first stop is at the Bingley Five Rise Locks where you will see the highest Staircase Lock in the UK, a spectacular feat of engineering constructed in 1774 as part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. You can explore and photograph the working locks, or just enjoy a leisurely Yorkshire Brew and soak up the local atmosphere in the nearby cafe.You will then arrive in Haworth, on the edge of the rugged Pennine Moors, where the Bronte family lived from 1820 and the sisters wrote their famous novels, for a two hour stop over lunchtime. You can visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum and the Bronte Memorial Chapel in the nearby Church where their father preached, or just explore the quaint shops on the cobbled main street and have a leisurely lunch in one of the traditional cafes - the choice is yours!On leaving Haworth, you will head up Penistone Hill for a photo stop to admire the moorland views towards Top Withens, where the Bronte sisters walked to gain inspiration, before travelling north into Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.You will arrive in the picture postcard setting of the traditional Dales village of Linton for another photo opportunity at Linton Falls, before continuing your journey through the National Park.The next stop is at nearby Bolton Abbey, where entry is free and you will have time to explore the Priory Church and ruins of the 12th Century Augustinian Priory in its beautiful riverside setting, or maybe take the stepping stones challenge if you are feeling more adventurous!After leaving Bolton Abbey, you will visit the Embsay & Bolton Abbey Steam Railway (as seen on “Great Railway Journeys” with Michael Portillo), where members of your group will have the option to take a steam train ride through the picturesque Yorkshire Dales scenery between Bolton Abbey and Embsay Stations at a special discounted rate of £5 for adults/£2.50 for children (paid in cash on the day and no need to pre-book).The Minicoach with any passengers not wishing to take the train continues the journey by road to meet up with the train passengers at Embsay Station before heading back to Leeds.You should arrive back at the pick-up point in Leeds at approximately 5.30pm, but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
Haworth, The Famous Ilkley Moor and Bolton Abbey
We leave York heading west to the edge of the Yorkshire Dales before making our way above Ilkley and up to the famous landmark of the Cow and Calf Rocks and the famous Ilkley Moors where the unofficial Yorkshire Anthem was penned. Enjoy a hot brew in the Café and take in the views over Wharfedale and Ilkley in the Valley below or for the more energetic head up explore the moors a little. We then head for Salts Mill. In the centre of the industrial West Yorkshire the Mill was the focal point of Saltaire Village. The World’s first Model village designed to improve the health of the mills employees and of course increase its profits. We stop at the grade II listed building which has been converted into gallery, shopping and food complex as well as a small museum about the mills history. In its time the mill was the largest and most advanced mill in the world its architectural design is inspiring. From here it is a short scenic drive through more of West Yorkshire where the Railway children was filmed and into Haworth. Your Driver will drop you outside the Bronte Parsonage where you will have plenty of time to explore the Parsonage and learn all about the famous family. You can take lunch in one of the traditional pubs, cafes or tearooms and potter around the plethora of unique shops. After Lunch we take another scenic drive out of the industrial west and into the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Just a mile into the boundary of the Park we stop at Bolton Abbey. A 12th Century Abbey ruin, with the unique feature of its priory church standing and still in use after rest of the sire was dissolved. The abbey ruin, located on the banks of the River Wharfe is of referred to as “one of the most Beautiful historical sites in England” and has inspired artists like Turner and writers like Wordsworth.
5 Day York and the Lake District (Small Group) Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1 We’ll depart Scotland’s capital city Edinburgh and journey south to visit Melrose and Melrose Abbey*. We’ll then cross the border into England and visit the ancient site of Hadrian’s Wall*. This is an incredible artifact set amongst wild landscape. With many extraordinary stopping points your guide will be able to advise the best places to visit. Our overnight stop will be in Keswick, nestled between the Skiddaw Mountains and Derwentwater Lake in the Lake District National Park. Day 2 We’ll begin our day with an Ullswater "Steamers” boat trip* which will take in the length of Ullswater, the most beautiful of the English lakes to enjoy some spectacular views. We’ll drive the Lake District’s highest pass as we make our way to Bowness-on-Windermere, a delightful setting for lunch. Our route continues to the village of Hawkshead, home to Beatrix Potter’s cottage. Our final stop of the day will be at the dramatically sited Neolithic Castlerigg Standing Stones. With Helvellyn and High Seat as a backdrop, you can’t help but be blown away by this amazing place. Day 3 Today, we’ll say goodbye to Keswick and make our way to Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. England’s highest market town is home to the Wensleydale Cheese Factory*, a cheese made popular again by the animated characters Wallace and Gromit. It’s the perfect place for a fun-filled morning snack. From here, we make our way to Aysgarth, where you can take in the stunning Aysgarth Waterfalls. These three impressive waterfalls are surrounded by peaceful woodland. We’ll also stop in Skipton, a picturesque market town for a short comfort break, before reaching York in the early evening to check-in to our accommodation and get settled. Day 4 On day four, you’ll have a full day to explore York by yourself. Enjoy the sites such as York Minster, York Castle Museum and the Shambles. We invite you to join us on an included short walking tour, but this is completely up to you how you spend your day in York! Day 5 On our final day, we’ll stop at the pretty market town of Richmond, it’s a short walk to the Castle from the center of town, or you can enjoy afternoon tea and a wander. We then head to Alnwick, where you can opt to visit the beautiful Alnwick Castle* (you may recognise it from the Harry Potter flying scenes!) or explore the town of Alnwick itself. It’s home to the incredible Barter Books, a magical second-hand book shop in a converted Victorian railway station. Our next stop is Dunbar where you can enjoy stunning coastal views before we return to our departure city of Edinburgh.