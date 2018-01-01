Welcome to Scarborough
As well as the usual seaside attractions, Scarborough offers excellent coastal walking, a geology museum, one of Yorkshire's most impressively sited castles, and a renowned theatre that is the home base for popular playwright Alan Ayckbourn, whose plays always premiere here.
Top experiences in Scarborough
Scarborough activities
Scarborough SEA LIFE Sanctuary Entrance Ticket
Explore several creature zones in Scarborough SEA LIFE Sanctuary, including Bay of Rays, Great Barrier Reef, Penguin Island, Octopus Hideout, Otter River, Seal Hospital, Seal Pool, Shark Encounter, Ocean Tunnel, Kingdom of Sea Horses, Turtle Beach and Rockpool. You'll start your journey through the depths of the ocean in the bay of Rays. Here you will find an assortment of amazing creatures that are native to the UK including Cownose Rays and Pyjama Sharks!Next, prepare to be amazed as you come closer than ever before to amazing colourful assortment of creatures in our Great Barrier Reef exhibit.Penguin Island officially opened in 2015 and is truly unique. Where else can you can get closer than ever before to 22 cheeky penguins literally at your feet? See if you can spot all 22 of them!Be amazed at our brand new Octopus Hideout exhibition newly opened for 2017. Come face-to-face with Barbara the Giant Pacific Octopus and meet our lively Lesser Octopus amongst others as they settle into their brand new home. Octopuses are the masters of the escape world!Outside, by the Otter River, you can get up close and personal with our resident Asian Short Clawed Otters, Eric and Pumpkin. Watch as they splash about in their Otter River and snack on their favourite treats - Peanuts!Scarborough SEA LIFE Sanctuary is home to Yorkshire's only Seal Hopsital. You'll be able to follow the jounrey of our injured Seals through their rescue from local coastal waters, through rehabiliation and eventually release back into the wild!Visit our main Seal Pool and see our main five resident Seals - Mando, Bruno, Bubbles, Sherbert and Ed. Each of our 5 resident Seals carry their own unique story for living here at the centre, make sure you attend the Seal talk to find out them all.Prepare to be amazed as you come face-to-fin with our incredible Zebra Horn Shark. These amazing creature is a members of the Bullhead Shark family! This Shark is easily distinguishable by its Zebra like etchings. Our amazing Ocean Tunnel holds 156,000 litres of natural seawater and is home to over 200 amazing different species of fish and reptiles including our majestic Loggerhead Turtle, Antiopi. Prepare to be amazed!Come and see the amazing new Turtle Beach and learn all about Turtles lay eggs and nest in the wild. Turtle Beach is a specialist feature designed to help encourage disabled Loggerhead turtle, Antiopi, to lay eggs as she would in her natural environment. Don't miss our other amazing species of turtles including, Snake Neck Turtles and Mississippi Map Turtles!
Kayak Rental in Scarborough
After booking, contact the tour operator to arrange a suitable time to pick up the kayak. At the arranged time, make your own way to the tour operator's office in Scarborough. Pick up the kayak and get kitted out in your wetsuit and life jacket, included in rates.Don't worry if you have never kayaked before, a ground lesson is provided before you head out.Get tips from the local guide on the best spots to kayak then get ready to explore England's eastern coastline. As a fun, low impact, full body workout, kayaking has plenty of people (including some of the world's top surfers) learning a whole new way to play in the ocean. This hugely popular activity is one of the fastest growing water sports in the world and easier than you might think.Admire cliffs and caves and explore some secret spots on the North Sea coast before returning to the office two hours later.
Full Surfing Kit Rental in Scarborough
If you love adventure and outdoor activites and want a different and inspiring experience which is safe, yet diverse and fun, then this is the ultimate activity centre for you!Surf lessons are the specialty of this centre, but they also offer stand up paddle boarding as well as kayaking & cycling - there is something for all the family! Whether you are looking to surf, SUP (stand up paddle board), bike or kayak hire you can find it here right on the beach. If you want to learn with a group of friends or have private surf lessons this can be arranged.The centre can provide expert tuition and plenty of equipment across a great range of sports and the knowledgeable, helpful and friendly staff will put you at ease and help you get the very best from your chosen activity.
Eight Man Paddle Board Experience in Scarborough
Great fun, easy to get the hang of and the best way to glide gently across the water. Go on a paddle board and explore Scarborough's beautiful coastline and be ready to love the sensation of moving quietly across the water under your own steam, with just a board and a paddle to carry you.Stand up paddle boarding is THE new sport to try. One of the best things is that anyone can get a taste of being out in the middle of the sea on a paddle board. You don't need to be super sporty or super fit to enjoy it and in fact, we are sure you'll feel really rather pleased with yourself with what you've achieved by the end of the day.These taster sessions on a paddle board take place on Scarborough's North Bay. There is an amazing oasis of calm and wildlife to see along the coast line. Similarly, all the gear needed to get out paddling in Scarborough is included too. You'll be given a board, squeeze yourself into a wetsuit and buoyancy aid, then be measured up for the right length of paddle (this is essential as it's your only means of propelling yourself on the sea!). Kit on, there's a land-side briefing where one of the staff will show you how to carry the gear at the water's edge.In fact, it's quite hard to fall in, as the board is very stable (they are much longer and wider than surf boards) and you don't really go anywhere unless you actually put the paddle to water, making it a very controlled outing for nervous beginners. Once confidence builds during your taster session, you'll feel at ease on the paddle board and find yourself gracefully moving up and down the bay.
2-Hour Open Group Surfing Lesson in Scarborough
You will start with a quick 15-minute land lesson at our surf school where you’ll get a proper introduction to the sport of surfing and learn everything you need to know before hitting the waves. Then you will be taken down the beach away from the crowds.Once in the water, instructors will help you to catch waves, get you to your feet and keep you safe and having fun throughout the entire lesson. The topics that will be covered during the lesson include: Positioning yourself on the surfboard, paddling techniques, how to maneuver over waves, turning the surfboard, how to get to your feet, proper surf stance, balance techniques as well as safety rules.
2-Hour Private Surfing Lesson For Up To Five People in Scarborough
If you’re a fist time surfer or you’ve tried it a few times and are still trying to get the hang of it, this Scarborough based surf school is the choice for you!All the instructors are Surfing GB qualified, DBS Checked and certified SLSGB Lifeguards. All the lessons include wetsuit & accessories, surfboard, rash vest and use of heated indoor changing rooms and hot showers.You have a choice of two different lessons based on your level:Beginner’s Private Surfing Lesson:You will start with a quick 15-minute land lesson at the surf school where you’ll get a proper introduction to the sport of surfing and learn everything you need to know before hitting the waves. Then you’ll be taken down the beach away from the crowds. Once in the water, instructors will help you to catch waves, get you to your feet and keep you safe and having fun throughout the entire lesson.The topics that are covered during the lesson include: Positioning yourself on the surfboard, paddling techniques, how to maneuver over waves, turning the surfboard, how to get to your feet, proper surf stance, balance techniques and safety rules.Intermediate/Advanced Private Surfing Lesson:Your instructors who are all expert surfers will talk with you about what you’d like to improve on and assess your skill level. Then you’ll be taken to the most suitable surf spot for you on that particular day. The goal of the lesson is to help take your surfing to the next level!The topics that are covered during this lesson include: Wave selection, positioning in the line-up, different paddling techniques, catching waves, wave knowledge, surf etiquette, how to paddle out through waves, surfing bigger waves, advanced turning techniques, building speed on the wave, advanced maneuvers (floaters, snaps, off the lip, cutbacks, nose rides, cross step, drop knee-cutback, how to get barrelled and much more).