Scarborough SEA LIFE Sanctuary Entrance Ticket

Explore several creature zones in Scarborough SEA LIFE Sanctuary, including Bay of Rays, Great Barrier Reef, Penguin Island, Octopus Hideout, Otter River, Seal Hospital, Seal Pool, Shark Encounter, Ocean Tunnel, Kingdom of Sea Horses, Turtle Beach and Rockpool. You'll start your journey through the depths of the ocean in the bay of Rays. Here you will find an assortment of amazing creatures that are native to the UK including Cownose Rays and Pyjama Sharks!Next, prepare to be amazed as you come closer than ever before to amazing colourful assortment of creatures in our Great Barrier Reef exhibit.Penguin Island officially opened in 2015 and is truly unique. Where else can you can get closer than ever before to 22 cheeky penguins literally at your feet? See if you can spot all 22 of them!Be amazed at our brand new Octopus Hideout exhibition newly opened for 2017. Come face-to-face with Barbara the Giant Pacific Octopus and meet our lively Lesser Octopus amongst others as they settle into their brand new home. Octopuses are the masters of the escape world!Outside, by the Otter River, you can get up close and personal with our resident Asian Short Clawed Otters, Eric and Pumpkin. Watch as they splash about in their Otter River and snack on their favourite treats - Peanuts!Scarborough SEA LIFE Sanctuary is home to Yorkshire's only Seal Hopsital. You'll be able to follow the jounrey of our injured Seals through their rescue from local coastal waters, through rehabiliation and eventually release back into the wild!Visit our main Seal Pool and see our main five resident Seals - Mando, Bruno, Bubbles, Sherbert and Ed. Each of our 5 resident Seals carry their own unique story for living here at the centre, make sure you attend the Seal talk to find out them all.Prepare to be amazed as you come face-to-fin with our incredible Zebra Horn Shark. These amazing creature is a members of the Bullhead Shark family! This Shark is easily distinguishable by its Zebra like etchings. Our amazing Ocean Tunnel holds 156,000 litres of natural seawater and is home to over 200 amazing different species of fish and reptiles including our majestic Loggerhead Turtle, Antiopi. Prepare to be amazed!Come and see the amazing new Turtle Beach and learn all about Turtles lay eggs and nest in the wild. Turtle Beach is a specialist feature designed to help encourage disabled Loggerhead turtle, Antiopi, to lay eggs as she would in her natural environment. Don't miss our other amazing species of turtles including, Snake Neck Turtles and Mississippi Map Turtles!