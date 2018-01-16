Windsor Castle, Stonehenge, and Oxford Custom Day Trip

Leave London on your air-conditioned coach and travel west to Windsor, the home of Windsor Castle, an official residence of Queen Elizabeth II. Extending over 13 acres (five hectares), this imposing castle houses lavish State Apartments, Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and magnificent St George’s Chapel, the burial place of King Henry VIII.On arrival, show your pre-booked ticket or pay your entrance fee (depending on the option selected), and head inside to view the State Apartments, St George’s Chapel and other highlights, all brought to life by audio guide commentary. The display of British pageantry that is the Changing of the Guard takes place in the Castle precincts on an almost daily basis, so you may catch this colorful morning ceremony if your tour takes place on one of the days it occurs and if you have purchased an entrance ticket to the Castle.Alternatively, use your time to explore the town of Windsor and stroll around its quaint streets. You may also see the New or Old Guard of soldiers marching to the Castle if your tour coincides with a Changing of the Guard ceremony. Usually accompanied by a military band, the Guards march through central Windsor in their bright red tunics and bearskin helmets, making an impressive sight.After around two hours in Windsor, head for Stonehenge. This UNESCO-listed stone circle rears dramatically from Salisbury Plain and is cloaked in mystery. Perhaps purchase an entrance ticket from your guide and take an audio-guided tour that delves into the stones’ spiritual importance and their associations with figures such as King Arthur and Merlin. Or view Stonehenge independently from outside and ponder its mysteries yourself as you take photos of this incredible prehistoric monument.Later, continue to Oxford. Home to Britain’s oldest university, the colleges of this honey-stoned town inspired scholars such as Lewis Carroll and J R R Tolkien. Take an included walking tour to admire Christchurch College, the Bodleian Library and Sheldonian Theatre as you listen to your guide’s crystal-clear commentary on your Vox headphones.Afterward, return to London where your tour ends with a drop-off at Victoria coach station.