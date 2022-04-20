Kensington & Hyde Park

Splendidly well groomed, Kensington is one of London’s most handsome neighbourhoods. You’ll find three fine museums here – the V&A, the Natural History Museum and the Science Museum – as well as excellent dining and shopping, graceful parklands and elegant streets of grand period architecture.

Explore Kensington & Hyde Park

  • Natural History Museum

    With its thunderous, animatronic dinosaur, riveting displays about planet earth, outstanding Darwin Centre and architecture straight from a Gothic fairy…

  • Hyde Park

    One of London’s best parks, Hyde Park spreads itself over 142 hectares of neat gardens, wild expanses of overgrown grass and glorious trees. As well as…

  • Science Museum

    The Science Museum will mesmerize with its interactive and educational exhibits covering everything from early technology to space travel. Take the family…

  • Victoria & Albert Museum

    The Museum of Manufactures, as the V&A was known when it opened in 1852, was part of Prince Albert’s legacy to the nation in the aftermath of the…

  • Kensington Palace

    Built in 1605, Kensington Palace became the favourite royal residence under William and Mary of Orange in 1689, and remained so until George III became…

  • Albert Memorial

    This splendid Victorian confection on the southern edge of Kensington Gardens is as ostentatious as its subject wasn't. Queen Victoria’s humble German…

  • National Army Museum

    This inventively redesigned museum vibrantly relates the history of the British Army, from the perspective of its servicemen and servicewomen. Reopening a…

  • Michelin House

    Built for Michelin between 1905 and 1911 by François Espinasse, and completely restored in 1985, the building blurs the stylish line between art nouveau…

  • Apsley House

    This stunning house, containing exhibits about the Duke of Wellington, who defeated Napoleon Bonaparte at Waterloo, was once the first building to appear…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kensington & Hyde Park.

  • See

    Natural History Museum

    With its thunderous, animatronic dinosaur, riveting displays about planet earth, outstanding Darwin Centre and architecture straight from a Gothic fairy…

  • See

    Hyde Park

    One of London’s best parks, Hyde Park spreads itself over 142 hectares of neat gardens, wild expanses of overgrown grass and glorious trees. As well as…

  • See

    Science Museum

    The Science Museum will mesmerize with its interactive and educational exhibits covering everything from early technology to space travel. Take the family…

  • See

    Victoria & Albert Museum

    The Museum of Manufactures, as the V&A was known when it opened in 1852, was part of Prince Albert’s legacy to the nation in the aftermath of the…

  • See

    Kensington Palace

    Built in 1605, Kensington Palace became the favourite royal residence under William and Mary of Orange in 1689, and remained so until George III became…

  • See

    Albert Memorial

    This splendid Victorian confection on the southern edge of Kensington Gardens is as ostentatious as its subject wasn't. Queen Victoria’s humble German…

  • See

    National Army Museum

    This inventively redesigned museum vibrantly relates the history of the British Army, from the perspective of its servicemen and servicewomen. Reopening a…

  • See

    Michelin House

    Built for Michelin between 1905 and 1911 by François Espinasse, and completely restored in 1985, the building blurs the stylish line between art nouveau…

  • See

    Apsley House

    This stunning house, containing exhibits about the Duke of Wellington, who defeated Napoleon Bonaparte at Waterloo, was once the first building to appear…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Kensington & Hyde Park

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.