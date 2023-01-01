National Army Museum

This inventively redesigned museum vibrantly relates the history of the British Army, from the perspective of its servicemen and servicewomen. Reopening a few years ago with a big bang, the museum has five state-of-the-art galleries, including the Soldier Gallery, the Army Gallery, the Society Gallery (exploring society's relationship with the army), the Battle Gallery (the army at war) and the Insight Gallery (on the impact of the British Army through the world). Free talks, workshops and tours are also hosted; see the website for details.

On the Ground Floor Lower Level, Play Base (£5.75) offers a fun and immersive experience for under-nines (including an assault course and the chance to clamber aboard a command liaison vehicle), with six one-hour sessions starting from 9.40am to 4.20pm. There's a cafe (10am to 5pm) too, for museum-weary legs, caffeine shots and snacks.