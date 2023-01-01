Saatchi Gallery

This grandly housed gallery In the Duke of York's Headquarters hosts temporary exhibitions of experimental and thought-provoking work across a variety of media, much of it international in nature. The white and sanded bare-floorboard galleries are magnificently presented, while a cool shop chips in on the 1st floor. Check the (weirdly dated) website for details of current and forthcoming exhibitions. Exhibitions have also included non-contemporary and historic material, such as 2020's Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh.