North London

North London is framed by Camden's famous eponymous market, its unrivalled music scene and excellent pubs. The dynamic area of King's Cross is experiencing a transformation, and is now a destination in its own right and a great place to hang out. There's plenty here for quiet enjoyment, too – from the gorgeous green spaces of Hampstead Heath and Regent's Park to overgrown Victorian cemeteries, such as Highgate and Abbeywood, and canal walks.

Explore North London

  • Hampstead Heath

    Sprawling Hampstead Heath, with its rolling woodlands and meadows, feels a million miles away from the city – despite being about 3.5 miles from Trafalgar…

  • Camden Market

    Eclectic and alternative, Camden Market attracts millions of people each year and is one of London's top places to visit. What started out as a collection…

  • British Library

    Consisting of low-slung red-brick terraces and fronted by a large piazza with an oversized statue of Sir Isaac Newton, Colin St John Wilson’s British…

  • Regent's Canal

    To escape the crowded streets and enjoy a picturesque, waterside side stretch of North London, take to the canals that once played such a vital role in…

  • ZSL London Zoo

    Opened in 1828, London Zoo is the oldest in the world. The emphasis nowadays is firmly on conservation, breeding and education, with fewer animals and…

  • K

    Kenwood House

    This magnificent neoclassical mansion stands at the northern end of Hampstead Heath in a glorious sweep of landscaped gardens that lead down to a…

  • Wellcome Collection

    Focusing on the interface of art, science and medicine, this clever and resourceful museum is fascinating. The museum's heart is Sir Henry Wellcome's…

  • H

    Highgate Cemetery

    A Gothic wonderland of shrouded urns, obelisks, broken columns, sleeping angels and Egyptian-style tombs, Highgate is a Victorian Valhalla spread over 20…

  • S

    St Pancras Station & Hotel

    Looking at the jaw-dropping Gothic splendour of St Pancras (1868), it's hard to believe that the Midland Grand Hotel languished empty for decades and even…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout North London.

