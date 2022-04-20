This extraordinary Georgian house is set up as if its occupants – a family of Huguenot silk weavers – have just walked out the door. Each of the 10 rooms…
Clerkenwell, Shoreditch & Spitalfields
These historic city-fringe neighbourhoods contain a few significant sights, mainly around Clerkenwell and Spitalfields, but the area is best known for its nightlife. Shoreditch and Hoxton long ago replaced Soho and Camden as the hippest, most alternative parts of London, and although some of the action has now moved further east, they're still holding their own.
Explore Clerkenwell, Shoreditch & Spitalfields
- DDennis Severs' House
This extraordinary Georgian house is set up as if its occupants – a family of Huguenot silk weavers – have just walked out the door. Each of the 10 rooms…
- CCharterhouse
From a monastery, to a Tudor mansion, to the charitable foundation that's operated here since 1611, Charterhouse has played a discreet but important part…
- Museum of the Home
These beautiful ivy-clad brick almshouses, which are closed until summer 2020 for renovations, were built in 1714 as a home for poor pensioners. Two rooms…
- SSt John’s Gate
This remarkable Tudor gate dates from 1504. During the 12th century, the Knights Hospitaller (a Christian and military order with a focus on providing…
- SSt John's Priory Church
The Priory Church is one of London's oldest churches. This whole area was originally part of the medieval St John's Priory and is now associated with the…
- PPostal Museum & Mail Rail
Here's an underground experience you won't find on the tube map. Built in 1927 to beat traffic congestion, the Post Office Railway was a subterranean…
- 119 Princelet St
This grand 1719 town house was originally occupied by a prosperous Huguenot family of weavers, before becoming home to waves of immigrants, including…
- SSt Etheldreda's
More than just a gorgeous oasis of peace, this stunner of a church is also the oldest Roman Catholic church in the UK, dating from the reign of Edward I…
- SSt Mary’s Secret Garden
A little pocket of charming – not to mention unlikely – wilderness in the middle of a Hackney housing estate, St Mary’s Secret Garden really does feel…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Clerkenwell, Shoreditch & Spitalfields.
See
