Housed in Covent Garden's former flower-market building, this captivating museum looks at how London developed as a result of better transport. It's stuffed full of horse-drawn omnibuses, vintage Underground carriages with heritage maps, and old double-decker buses (some of which you can clamber through, making this something of a kids' playground). The gift shop also sells great London souvenirs such as retro Tube posters and pillows made from the same fabric as the train seats.
London Transport Museum
The West End
