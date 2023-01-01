London Transport Museum

Housed in Covent Garden's former flower-market building, this captivating museum looks at how London developed as a result of better transport. It's stuffed full of horse-drawn omnibuses, vintage Underground carriages with heritage maps, and old double-decker buses (some of which you can clamber through, making this something of a kids' playground). The gift shop also sells great London souvenirs such as retro Tube posters and pillows made from the same fabric as the train seats.