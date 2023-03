Dedicated solely to the British film industry, the London Film Museum has a heavy focus on the James Bond franchise. You'll see 007 vehicles (more than two dozen on display) including James Bond's submersible Lotus Esprit (from The Spy Who Loved Me), the iconic Aston Martin DB5, Goldfinger's Rolls Royce Phantom III and Timothy Dalton's Aston Martin V8 (from The Living Daylights). Other exhibits display more personal curios, such as Bond's various passports.