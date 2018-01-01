Welcome to Bishop's Castle
Set amid blissfully peaceful Shropshire countryside, Bishop's Castle is a higgledy-piggledy tangle of timbered town houses and Old Mother Hubbard cottages. The High St climbs from the town church to the refurbished Georgian town hall (1765) abutting the crooked 16th-century House on Crutches, which also houses the small town museum.
Local artists' work is exhibited in the gallery upstairs from the tourist office.
Top experiences in Bishop's Castle
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.