Set amid blissfully peaceful Shropshire countryside, Bishop's Castle is a higgledy-piggledy tangle of timbered town houses and Old Mother Hubbard cottages. The High St climbs from the town church to the refurbished Georgian town hall (1765) abutting the crooked 16th-century House on Crutches, which also houses the small town museum.

Local artists' work is exhibited in the gallery upstairs from the tourist office.

