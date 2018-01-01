South Devon private guided tour from Devon

This is a private tour for up to 6 people. You will be picked up from your hotel anywhere in Devon for your journey to South Devon. The exact itinerary will be agreed with you prior to departure. An example itinerary is that you will first visit Totnes, stroll through the streets admiring the Tudor buildings, the historic guildhall and the Castle, and learn about the history of this enchanting town. You will then take the 30 minute drive to Dartmouth where you can take a private tour of the Britannia Naval College or a boat trip up the stunning River Dart to see Agatha Christies House at Greenway (seasonal).You will have a lunch break at Dartmouth for fine dining or travel to Slapton for good pub food. After lunch you head to travel through pretty coastal villages to Torcross to hear the story of the secret wartime operation on Slapton sands which ended in disaster, before visiting Hallsands to see the remains and hear the story of the village which fell into the sea, and great views of the Start Point lighthouse (alternatively a guided tour of the lighthouse can be arranged).Finally you move on to Bigbury on Sea and walk or take the sea tractor over to Burgh Island. See the extraordinary Art Deco hotel, whose guests included Noel Coward, Winston Churchill and Agatha Christie who wrote ‘And then there were none’ here (not open to non-residents) and explore the Island which has great sea views. Depart Bigbury for return journey to your hotel.