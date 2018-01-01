Welcome to Dartmouth & the Dart Estuary

Home to the nation's most prestigious naval college, the riverside town of Dartmouth is one of Devon's prettiest, awash with pastel-coloured, punch-drunk 17th- and 18th-century buildings leaning at angles, and a picturesque harbour stacked with yachts and clanking boat masts. It may be distinctly chic these days, but it's still a working port, and the triple draw of regular riverboat cruises, the art deco house of Coleton Fishacre and the former home of Agatha Christie make Dartmouth all but irresistible.

