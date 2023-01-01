Down House, on the edge of the quaint Kent village of Downe, was Charles Darwin's home from 1842 until his death in 1882. It was here that he developed his theory of evolution by natural selection, and lived with his wife Emma Wedgwood and their 10 children (of which three died in infancy). The house and gardens have been restored to look much as they would have in Darwin's time, including Darwin's study, where he undertook much of his reading and writing; the drawing room, where he tried out some of his indoor experiments; the children's playroom; and the gardens and greenhouse, where some of his outdoor experiments are re-created.

Tickets and other information

Timed tickets must be booked in advance through the English Heritage website. There is an audio tour and self-guided trails where you can follow in Darwin's footsteps.

There's parking at the site. If using public transportation, take bus 146 from Bromley North or Bromley South railway station, or service R8 from Orpington.