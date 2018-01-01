Full-Day Bath and Stonehenge Tour from Eastbourne

Board your comfortable, climate-controlled coach in central Eastbourne on Terminus Road (next to McDonalds) at 7:30 a.m. for the journey to Stonehenge, where the Neolithic stone circle unfurls before your eyes. The Stonehenge site has the entrance included in your ticket price. You will also get an audio guide given for free as you enter. Toilets, souvenirs plus food and drink is available. Stonehenge is one of the oldest prehistoric sites in Europe and is also a UN World Heritage Site. The site was first started in 3100BC and was in use until 300AD, almost 3500 years. Equipped with an audioguide, you'll have 90 minutes to see this ancient monument up close and marvel at the astronomical wisdom behind its construction. There is also a new visitor centre exhibition to learn more about this incredible landmark. Please make sure you are back on board the coach at the correct time and hop back on the bus for the hour-or-so journey to the UNESCO-listed City of Bath, with its glorious Georgian architecture and heritage dating back to Roman times. Bath is one of the most beautiful cities in the UK to see and you can learn about its Roman history and the founding of its Roman Bath complex (extra charge), and the city's rebirth in Georgian times and its triumph of architecture in the beautiful Royal Crescent. Also see the only bridge in the UK and one of three in the world that has buildings on both sides. Join your guide for a walking tour of the highlights of the city: you'll see the glorious Gothic spires of Bath Abbey, the exterior of the impressive Roman Baths, 18th-century Bath Circus, the Royal Crescent, designed by John Wood, and the Jane Austen Centre, devoted to the 18th-century novelist who wrote so much about Bath. After this, you'll have plenty of free time, equipped with a complimentary map. Perhaps you'll choose to return to some of the attractions you've seen and explore them in more depth? (Admission at own expense.) Or perhaps you'd like to enjoy a cream tea, lunch, or a historic English pub? Many religious buildings such as Bath Abbey are available to visit and free or just ask for donations for entry. There are many street entertainers in the city centre and many shops of all types and of course many restaurants or cafes. You'll be back at the bus around 4:30 pm, ready for the journey back to Eastbourne, returning to the same morning meeting point around 8pm.