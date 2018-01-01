Welcome to Battle
Greenwich Highlights Half Day Walking Tour in London
This tour is ideal for those who just don't have the time for our full day tour. The tour starts at 12:30 pm daily and we meet at the Sir Walter Raleigh. The first venue on the tour is the Greenwich Royal Observatory dating back to 1675 and designed/built by Sir Christopher Wren.Stand at the centre of world time and space, on the prime meridian of the globe. We take you right into Flamsteed House where the apartments have been very well conserved and cared for. It is here that you will see the clocks of the genius John Harrison - the man who solved the longitudinal problem after a life-long saga. Then head down the hill to the National Maritime Museum, largest of its type in the world. Highlights include Turner's monumental painting " Battle of Trafalgar ", Prince Frederick's royal barge, etc. There is a smart cafe located in the Museum, where we break for tea/coffee (own expense). Onwards to the only teaclipper to have survived: Cutty Sark. After a seven year long, £52 million pound restoration she looks very fine. We take you right on board, into the cargo hold that held most of the 10,000 tea chests enroute from Shanghai to London during her hay day.The next port of call is the Old Royal Naval College which is now the campus of the University of Greenwich. Your guide takes you to the famous Queen's Gate where Queen Elizabeth would greet her favourites such as Sir Francis Drake returning to England with Spanish gold and silver. Visit the magnificent Painted Hall where movies such as 'Thor 2' were filmed. The tour normally ends by 4 pm at the Greenwich Market which has been onsite since the 1830's and has been transformed into a great London market complete with art shops, boutiques and fantastic street food!
Themed Half-Day Tour of Folkestone, Battle of Britain Memorial and White Cliffs with Traditional English Cream Tea
Enjoy a complimentary pick up from Ashford, Canterbury, Folkestone or Dover. This can be arranged from any hotel in these areas, any railway station (including high-speed line from London), Dover Cruise Terminal or Ferry Port.This 4-hour excursion starts with a WW1-themed walk in the Edwardian seaside resort of Folkestone, including the Leas promenade, old town and historic harbour, from where soldiers left for the Western Front. Next you visit the poignant Battle of Britain Memorial at Capel-Le-Ferne with an iconic Spitfire and Hurricane on display. Enjoy an exhilarating walk on the famous White Cliffs of Dover before driving down to picturesque St Margaret's Bay where both Noel Coward and Ian Fleming lived.To round the day off, you will get an opportunity to enjoy a traditional 'cream tea' with homemade scones, jam and cream in a typical English tearoom, which also has a fascinating museum dedicated to WW2.Excursion time is approximately 4 hours including 1 hour in Folkestone, 30 minutes at Battle of Britain Memorial, 45 minutes at the White Cliffs Experience and 45 minutes at St Margaret's Bay. The remaining time is spent driving between sites and making photo stops.In the event of very poor weather, the walking segments of the tour in Folkestone and on the White Cliffs may be replaced with a visit to Dover Castle (entrance at own expense). In this event the cream tea will be served in the Castle.A return drop off at any of the above towns, railway stations or ports is also included.
HMS Victory, Mary Rose & Portsmouth Historic Dockyard - Private Tour From London
You will be picked up direct from your accommodation by your own private driver and guide. After passing through the counties of Surrey and Hampshire we will arrive in Portsmouth, home to the Royal Navy.We will start at the new visitor centre of the Mary Rose. The Mary Rose was an inportant Warship in the Navy of King Henry VIII.She was out engaging the French Fleet on July 19th 1545, when her open Gun ports flooded. Nearly all 500 of her crew were drowned.The ship went down as a fully laden time capsule of Tudor life and weaponry, finally seeing the surface again in 1982.Now you will see thousands of artifacts raised from the seabed, as well at the remaining portions of the ship preserved in a brand new visitors centre.Next to the Mary Rose standing proudly in her dry dock is HMS Victory. One of the most famous Warships in the world. Launched in 1765 she saw action under many Captains and Admirals, but the most famous commander was Vice Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar. Amazingly well preserved, you will be able to explore her decks and experience what life was like onboard, and imagine the chaos and noise of Battle. You will see the very spot where Nelson fell after being struck by a Musket Ball from a French Sniper and the spot below deck where he utter the famous words "Kiss me Hardy"There is also the Nelson Gallery nearby, containing personal items belonging to the great man, including the actual table he laid out the battle plans for Trafalgar to his Officers.Then it may be time for lunch in the on site restaurant, and after that perhaps a Harbour Cruise to learn about the history of Portsmouth and the modern day Navy and Port.Last but not least we have HMS Warrior. Launched in 1860 she was Iron Clad and heavily armed, her main role to deter the French thinking about invasion. She did such a good job, that she never fired a shot in anger. Warrior is a beautifully restored ship, with a fascinating story.In fact some people fall in love with her so much, that they get married on board as she is licensed for Wedding Ceremonies.This is a fully private and personal tour, your driver and guide will make sure you have a great day at your pace, to see the things you want to see. After the Dockyards, you will be taken back to your London accommodation or agreed London landmark.Depending on time, there is also the option to walk round to Spice Island, the historic area where Spices were landed. There is a pub heresaid to be the last place Nelson enjoyed a drink before Trafalgar.
1066 Battle of Hastings Tour
Join for a private and leisurely tour through the beautiful countryside of Sussex where you will visit one of the most famous battlefields in history. Leaving your hotel in London, you will soon be passing through the green and pleasant land of the Anglo-Saxons and you will learn all about the threats that King Harold was facing on all sides, his glorious victories and his devastating defeat that led to centuries of effective enemy occupation over England and latterly the British Isles.First off, you will visit the tiny seaside village of Pevensey. It was here that King Harolds army was stationed for months in 1066 before heading hundreds of miles north to take on an invading Viking army, tragically leaving the harbor empty at precisely the moment that the Normans landed on the beach. Then onwards to the famous town of Hastings, often mistakenly thought to be the location of the infamous 1066 Battle. However, that is just one of the many misconceptions and complications relating to this epic battle which actually took place at the small village of Battle…. I wonder where they got that name from.Here you will visit the ruins of Battle Abbey and visit the battlefield that saw the English and French armies battle each other almost to obliteration before the end came. You will also stop at the spot where it is thought that King Harold died, fighting until near the very end of this day long bitter battle.