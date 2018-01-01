HMS Victory, Mary Rose & Portsmouth Historic Dockyard - Private Tour From London

You will be picked up direct from your accommodation by your own private driver and guide. After passing through the counties of Surrey and Hampshire we will arrive in Portsmouth, home to the Royal Navy.We will start at the new visitor centre of the Mary Rose. The Mary Rose was an inportant Warship in the Navy of King Henry VIII.She was out engaging the French Fleet on July 19th 1545, when her open Gun ports flooded. Nearly all 500 of her crew were drowned.The ship went down as a fully laden time capsule of Tudor life and weaponry, finally seeing the surface again in 1982.Now you will see thousands of artifacts raised from the seabed, as well at the remaining portions of the ship preserved in a brand new visitors centre.Next to the Mary Rose standing proudly in her dry dock is HMS Victory. One of the most famous Warships in the world. Launched in 1765 she saw action under many Captains and Admirals, but the most famous commander was Vice Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar. Amazingly well preserved, you will be able to explore her decks and experience what life was like onboard, and imagine the chaos and noise of Battle. You will see the very spot where Nelson fell after being struck by a Musket Ball from a French Sniper and the spot below deck where he utter the famous words "Kiss me Hardy"There is also the Nelson Gallery nearby, containing personal items belonging to the great man, including the actual table he laid out the battle plans for Trafalgar to his Officers.Then it may be time for lunch in the on site restaurant, and after that perhaps a Harbour Cruise to learn about the history of Portsmouth and the modern day Navy and Port.Last but not least we have HMS Warrior. Launched in 1860 she was Iron Clad and heavily armed, her main role to deter the French thinking about invasion. She did such a good job, that she never fired a shot in anger. Warrior is a beautifully restored ship, with a fascinating story.In fact some people fall in love with her so much, that they get married on board as she is licensed for Wedding Ceremonies.This is a fully private and personal tour, your driver and guide will make sure you have a great day at your pace, to see the things you want to see. After the Dockyards, you will be taken back to your London accommodation or agreed London landmark.Depending on time, there is also the option to walk round to Spice Island, the historic area where Spices were landed. There is a pub heresaid to be the last place Nelson enjoyed a drink before Trafalgar.