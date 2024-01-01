Arundel Museum

Located opposite the Arundel Castle gates, this small museum has sections on the castle, the South Downs National Park and the River Arun’s role in 19th-century trade, as well as various other bits of Arundelia covering the last 100 years. The foyer also doubles up as an official tourist office and staff are knowledgeable about the area.
