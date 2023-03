Chichester’s purpose-built museum provides a home for the eclectic collections of the erstwhile District Museum, as well as some artefacts from Fishbourne Palace and a huge mosaic from Chilgrove Roman villa. The highlight is the set of Roman thermae (baths) discovered in the 1970s, around which this six-million-pound wedge of architecture was designed.

The Novium also hosts excellent temporary exhibitions often curated from the collections of London's many museums.