Arundel Castle was first built in the 11th century but all that's left of the early structure are the modest remains of the keep. It was ransacked during the English Civil War, and most of what you see today is the result of reconstruction by the eighth, 11th and 15th dukes of Norfolk between 1718 and 1900. The current Duke still lives in part of the castle, whose highlights include the atmospheric keep, the massive Great Hall and the library.

The castle does a good impression of Windsor Castle and St James’s Palace in the popular 2009 film The Young Victoria, and occasionally is closed for other film shoots.