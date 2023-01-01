Chichester City Walls

Chichester’s almost complete ring of Roman defensive walls are around 1.5 miles in length, and provide a pleasant escape from the retail bustle they now contain. Pick up a leaflet and booklet from the tourist office and head out along the route, much of which leads through parkland. Built to defend the town of Noviomagus Reginorum 1800 years ago, they are just about the most intact set of Roman city walls in Britain. Best accessed from West or East Sts.