Port Quin

With its cluster of rocks and a lonely seaside cottage, the small cove of Port Quin makes a perfect picture. Local folklore maintains that it was once a thriving fishing port, but the entire fleet was lost during a great storm in the late 17th century. The remaining families, including some 20 widows, were all subsequently relocated to Port Isaac.

It's a good focus for a walk, easily reached from Port Isaac via the coast path, about 2 miles away.

En route you'll pass the rocky headland of Pentire Point and the Rumps, where you can view abandoned mine shafts from the days when lead was mined here.

