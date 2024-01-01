Down a little hill to the east of Port Isaac, this tiny inlet was once used as a port for exporting slate from the nearby quarry at Delabole. Nowadays it's just a pretty cove, with a small expanse of pebbly sand and rock pools to investigate at low tide. The wildflowers here in spring are often gorgeous.
Port Gaverne
The Atlantic Highway
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.46 MILES
Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…
11.91 MILES
This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…
5.87 MILES
Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…
21.37 MILES
This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…
27.64 MILES
Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…
27.2 MILES
Two miles from St Agnes is one of Cornwall's most beautiful coves, Chapel Porth, a wild, rocky beach framed by steep, gorse-covered cliffs, owned by the…
6.86 MILES
Hidden away in a secret valley, this little glen feels like something from a fairy tale. Fringed by climbing ivy and shrubs, a 60ft waterfall tumbles…
27.19 MILES
At the head of the Tamar Valley sits the Tudor manor of Cotehele, one of the Edgcumbe dynasty's modest country retreats. The cavernous great hall is the…
Nearby The Atlantic Highway attractions
0.43 MILES
Properly known as Fern Cottage, this stone building sits in a fine spot above the harbour, and was used as Doc Martin's house throughout the eponymous TV…
1.98 MILES
With its cluster of rocks and a lonely seaside cottage, the small cove of Port Quin makes a perfect picture. Local folklore maintains that it was once a…
4.34 MILES
At the end of a gently sloping valley road, this small beach is all but claimed by the tide at high water. Access is across some rocks, so flip-flops or…
4.95 MILES
Up on the dunes above Daymer Bay so adored by John Betjeman, this seaside chapel is where the poet was buried on a drizzly Cornish day in May 1984. It…
5.3 MILES
This huge, white sandy beach is the best on this side of the estuary, so unsurprisingly it's packed in midsummer – but it's large enough that you can…
5.58 MILES
In a windblown spot above Glebe Cliff, this tiny church dates from Norman times, although it's thought there may have been a holy building here since the…
5.78 MILES
This is one of the best-preserved examples of a traditional 16th-century Cornish longhouse, topped by pepper-pot chimneys and a higgledy-piggledy roof,…
5.87 MILES
Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…