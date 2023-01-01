Conceived in celebration of Oxford’s unparalleled storytelling heritage, the Story Museum sprawls its way through a courtyard complex that includes various rooms honouring the likes of Lewis Carroll, Phillip Pullman and Wallace and Gromit. Visitors can simply walk through, treating it as a museum, but its real purpose is a performance space, hosting an ever-changing program of storytelling sessions and live shows. Check the website for details. There’s also an on-site cafe.