Long one of Oxford’s wealthiest colleges, Christ Church has amassed an exceptional art collection. Drawn from the 14th century onwards, it’s displayed in a small gallery that was added during the 1960s. As well as Renaissance paintings by Filippino Lippi and Tintoretto, treasures include drawings by Michelangelo, Dürer and Leonardo da Vinci. Admission is half-price with a Christ Church ticket. Free guided tours start at 2.30pm on Monday.