Christ Church Meadow, a lush expanse bordered by the Cherwell and Thames (or Isis) rivers, stretches away south and east of Christ Church. It's ideal for taking a leisurely half-hour walk around the perimeters, though its central swathe is fenced off to hold the college’s resident herd of longhorn cattle. The Broad Walk, leading east from the college to the Cherwell, dates from the 17th century.