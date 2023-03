The attractive Lincoln’s Inn has a chapel with lovely stained glass, pleasant square and picturesque gardens that invite a stroll, especially early or late in the day. The Great Hall, although closed to the public, is visible through the gates and is relatively intact, with original 15th-century buildings, including the Tudor Lincoln’s Inn Gatehouse (33 Chancery Lane).

Inigo Jones helped plan the well-preserved chapel, which was built in 1623.