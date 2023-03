Buried between soaring blocks of flats, this tiny alley has been transformed by locals into a secret garden lined with potted plants. A small wooden wardrobe, thumbing its nose at the gargantuan Shard looming in the distance, acts as a book-swap library. Annoyingly there are no benches to sit and relax.

There are two entrances: one on Magdalen St and one on Holyrood St.