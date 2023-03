Entering Mudchute Park from East Ferry Rd through the canopy of trees, you’re greeted by the surprising sight of cows and sheep roaming in 13 grassy hectares of parkland. There are also pigs, goats, horses, llamas, alpacas, donkeys, ducks, turkeys, chickens…junior city slickers love this place! Looking back to the skyscrapers of Canary Wharf gives you a clear sense of the contrasts of this part of London. There’s also a good cafe and a farm shop.