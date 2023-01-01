William Morris Society

Tucked away in the coach house and basement of Kelmscott House (William Morris' former home), this small riverside museum stages temporary exhibitions on all things William Morris. It has a downstairs shop (with a fireplace designed by Morris) and a still-working printing press (demonstrations given on Saturdays). You can download an intriguing and informative local Arts & Crafts riverside walk that the society has devised, perfect for a sunny Hammersmith day.

Short films on Morris and the house are run and you can also access a small part of the garden, although the rest of the house and the main garden are out of bounds for most of the year. Talks on William Morris are also occasionally given in the coach house and exhibitions are also held; see the website for details and tickets.