Barnes Old Cemetery

When it comes to atmospheric graveyards in the capital, Highgate in north London tends to dominate the headlines. But venture to Barnes Common in southwest London and you’ll find a fabulously creepy alternative. Abandoned since the mid-1960s, this Victorian cemetery is quietly disappearing beneath a sea of weeds and shrubs, but there’s still plenty left to see. Wander up and down the overgrown pathways, ducking under low hanging branches, and try to spot the few headstones and statues still in one piece.