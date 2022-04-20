Lovely on a warm summer's day, Portobello Road Market is an iconic London attraction with an eclectic mix of street food, fruit and veg, antiques, curios,…
Notting Hill & West London
Portobello Market, the Design Museum, historic cinemas, niche collections, canal-side charms, superb pubs and clubs, swish parkland and grand mansions, imposing churches, intriguing Victorian bone-yards, diverse shopping and ethnic eats all make Notting Hill and West London an eclectic must-see.
Explore Notting Hill & West London
- Portobello Road Market
Lovely on a warm summer's day, Portobello Road Market is an iconic London attraction with an eclectic mix of street food, fruit and veg, antiques, curios,…
- DDesign Museum
Relocated from its former Thames location to a stunning new £83-million home by Holland Park, this slick museum is dedicated to design's role in everyday…
- Museum of Brands
This ambitious shrine to nostalgia is the brainchild of consumer historian and enthusiast Robert Opie, who has amassed advertising memorabilia and…
- Fulham Palace
Within glorious stumbling distance of the Thames, this summer home of the bishops of London from 704 to 1975 is a lovely blend of architectural styles…
- Brompton Cemetery
The UK's sole cemetery owned by the Crown, this atmospheric 19th-century, 16-hectare boneyard's most famous denizen may be suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst,…
- Leighton House
Sitting on a quiet street just west of Holland Park and designed in 1866 by George Aitchison, Leighton House was home to the eponymous Frederic, Lord…
- 18 Stafford Terrace
Formerly known as Linley Sambourne House, 18 Stafford Terrace, tucked away behind Kensington High St, was the home of Punch cartoonist and amateur…
- Tyburn Convent
A convent was established here in 1903, near the site of the Tyburn Tree gallows, and a closed order of Benedictine sisters still forms a community here…
- KKensal Green Cemetery
For many years the most fashionable necropolis in England (you wouldn’t be seen dead anywhere else), Kensal Green Cemetery accepted its first occupants in…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Notting Hill & West London.
