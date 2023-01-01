Canonbury Square

A short walk from bustling Upper St, this pretty, park-like square was once home to authors Evelyn Waugh and George Orwell. The latter moved here with his family after his flat in St John's Wood was destroyed during the Blitz. His house at number 27b is marked by a historical plaque, while Waugh’s residence at number 17a is unmarked. It's worth pausing in the leafy centre to soak up the atmosphere and peruse the dedications on the benches.

A short distance to the east, on Canonbury Pl opposite No 29, is privately owned Canonbury Tower, a relic of the area's original manor house. Dating from 1509, the house was known to have hosted famous figures such as Sir Francis Bacon and Queen Elizabeth I. It is unmarked and not open to the public.