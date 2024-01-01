St Mary's Church

Although there has been a church on this site since the 12th century, the oldest part of the present-day St Mary's is the tower, with its distinctive spire, dating from 1754. The rest of this elegant Georgian church was rebuilt after being destroyed during the Blitz. The surrounding churchyard is now a leafy little park.
