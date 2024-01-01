The graveyard of this late-17th-century church contains a memorial to playwright Christopher Marlowe. Murdered at age 29 during a brawl in a Deptford tavern in 1593, the possible spy is buried here. The skull and crossbones on top of the entrance to the graveyard allegedly inspired the Jolly Roger pirate flag.
St Nicholas Church
Greenwich
