Bunhill Fields

Clerkenwell, Shoreditch & Spitalfields

This cemetery just outside the city walls has been a burial ground for more than 1000 years. ‘Bunhill’ probably derives from the area's macabre historical name – ‘Bone Hill’. Famous burials include literary giants Daniel Defoe, John Bunyan and William Blake. It’s a lovely place for a stroll, and a rare green space in this built-up area.

