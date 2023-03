Moss-covered bridges, pebbled paths, small waterfalls and ponds home to croaking frogs, turtles and feeding fish provide the perfect antidote to city bustle. The botanical garden is located at the bottom of a volcanic crater where many Salvadoran plant species spring to life.

Take bus 44 from the city center and ask the driver to let you off at 'Plan de la Laguna,' from where it’s a 1km downhill walk to the garden.