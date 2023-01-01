Alongside volcanoes in triplicate, Parque Nacional Los Volcanes has hectares of lush forest that provide sanctuary for hundreds of migrating bird species, including emerald toucanets, woodpeckers and 17 species of hummingbird. The volcanic peaks of Izalco or Santa Ana can be tackled in a day – but not the same day – or take a short stroll on a nature loop in the forested area of Cerro Verde. It's easily accessible via a paved road.