'God's Tree' is an institute dedicated to the work of world-famous painter Fernando Llort, with a gallery displaying sophisticated pieces that differ from his simpler, better-known wood paintings. As well as work by Llort, pieces from his cooperative can be bought here at reasonable prices.

It is particularly worth a visit if you cannot make it to La Palma, the spiritual home of Llort's art. Striking pieces by Llort can also be seen in the chapel at the Centro Monseñor Romero.